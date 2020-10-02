Bette Midler Reveals She Is More Than Excited To Return For 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Hocus Pocus is often considered to be one of the best Halloween movies of all time. Every Halloween, the movie is watched by people all across the globe. Hocus Pocus is about a young boy who revives three evil witches by accident. These witches consume the life energy of children to extend their own life span. After their revival, the three witch sisters start kidnapping children in the Town of Salem, and it is up to the young boy who released them to put an end to them once again.

Released in 1993, Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the three evil witch sisters. The movie is now reportedly getting a sequel titled Hocus Pocus 2. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, actor Bette Midler revealed that she is definitely going to return to the project as soon as Disney+ starts production.

Bette Midler reveals she is excited to return to Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, now 74-years-old, is still willing to come back to the Hocus Pocus 2 franchise even after all these years. The actor revealed that she will certainly be returning to the sequel as soon as Disney orders production to commence. Bette Midler also stated that she could not "wait to fly" again. Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 will have a new cast of heroes to fight against the witches. However, the three witches of the original movie, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, are expected to make a return to the sequel.

Bette Midler also shared that the makers of Hocus Pocus 2 are still just discussing the logistics of the film. She did not reveal any plot details about the sequel either. Previously, Sarah Jessica Parker had also mentioned that she would be interested in working in a sequel to Hocus Pocus.

Besides the three evil witches, no other cast members of Hocus Pocus 2 have been revealed to the public. The original Hocus Pocus movie is directed by Kenny Ortega. Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Adam Shankman.

