'Hocus Pocus' Cast's Net Worth Details Will Leave You Amazed; Read Details

Hocus Pocus is a very popular Halloween movie and stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in the lead roles. The 1993 year movie is aired on television or streamed on OTT platforms every year during the Halloween month as it enjoys a huge fandom. Here is information about the net worth about the cast of the movie and details related to their net worth.

Read Also | Lili Reinhart Is Nostalgic For Her "quarantine Life" As She Shares An Album Of Pictures

Bette Midler’s Net worth

Seanne said it was ok. pic.twitter.com/HoaAmR1edy — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 29, 2020

Bette Midler portrayed the character of the oldest Sanderson sister and her character was called Winifred Sanderson. According to Wealthygorilla.com, Bette Midler’s net worth is $ 230 million. This, when converted to INR, amounts to over Rs 169 crores.

Career

Bette Midler is an American singer, songwriter, comedienne as well as actor and author. She has won four Golden Globe Awards, three Grammy Awards and a Tony Award among other awards. The actor has been a part of several movies including The rose, Jinxed! , Stella, Isn’t She Great and Freak Show.

Read Also | Jasleen Royal Feels VIP Culture Is Very Unfair At Award Shows; Says 'hope Things Improve'

Kathy Najimy’s net worth

Kathy Najimy portrayed the character of Mary Sanderson who was the middle sister out of the three. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of the actor is $ 8 million. This, when converted to INR, amounts to over Rs 59 crore.

Career

Kathy Najimy is another popular actor, activist and comedian. She has been featured in American musical comedy Sister Act and Rat Race. The actor has also been featured on television series and is most popularly known for her role in Veronica’s closet among other series. Kathy is also an activist who has spoken at the Human Rights Campaign as well.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Net worth

Sarah Jessica Parker portrayed the character of the youngest Sanderson sister and her character was called Sarah Sanderson. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of the actor is $ 150 million. This, when converted to INR, amounts to over Rs 110 crores.

Career

Sarah Jessica Parker is a very popular actor whose career spans over 4 decades in the Hollywood industry. She is popularly known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the series Sex and the City. The actor has won 4 Golden Globe Awards, 2 Emmy Awards and 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards over the years.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.