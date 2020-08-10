The First Wives Club Cast: Here Is All You Should Know About The Star Cast

The First Wives Club is a 1996 comedy film helmed by Hugh Wilson. This movie is based on the novel by the same name written by Olivia Goldsmith. The story of this movie revolves around a group of college friends who reunite as one of their friends has died. And at this time, the three divorced women seek revenge from their husbands as they have left them all for younger women. Here is all you should know about The First Wives Club cast.

The First Wives Club cast

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn was seen in one of the leading characters of the film. Her name was Elise Elliot Atchison and was one of the divorced women. She made her debut in 1967 with the TV Good Morning World and went one to become a film actor. She has worked in films and shows like The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, The Girl from Petrovka, The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox, Bird on a Wire, Everyone Says I Love You and Phineas and Ferb.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler was seen as Brenda Morelli Cushman in The First Wives Club cast. Bette Midler started her career with The Thorn in 1971 but she had been working in small roles since 1966. She also is a singer and a songwriter and has about 115 soundtracks under her name. She also has worked as a director. She has worked in films and shows like The Addams Family, The Stepford Wives, Hocus Pocus, The Simpsons, Seinfeld, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, and The Rose.

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton played the role of Annie MacDuggan Paradis in the film. Diane is a well-known actor and also is a director. She started her career with Lovers and Other Strangers in 1970 and since then she has starred in several other films. Some of her notable works are Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, The Little Drummer Girl, Baby Boom, Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight, and Finding Dory.

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith played Gunilla Garson Goldberg in The First Wives Club. Maggie made her debut in 1955 with BBC Sunday-Night Theatre and since then she has worked in about a total of 86 films video shorts and TV shows. Some of her works are Sing for Your Supper, ITV Television Playhouse, The Pumpkin Eater, Much Ado About Nothing, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing, Harry Potter series (Professor Minerva McGonagall) and Downton Abbey.

Other cast members include

Sarah Jessica Parker as Shelly Stewart

Dan Hedaya as Morton Cushman

Stockard Channing as Cynthia Swann Griffin

Victor Garber as Bill Atchison

Stephen Collins as Aaron Paradis

Elizabeth Berkley as Phoebe LaVelle

