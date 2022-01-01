'Betty White: 100 Years Young', Film On Legendary Star To Release On Her Birthday

Legendary star Betty White, known for her comic roles in Emmy Award-winning shows, passed away on December 31, 2021, at 99. The actor died of natural causes and was about to turn 100 in three weeks. As Betty White was excited to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17, a film to celebrate her remarkable journey was also scheduled to release. While the actor had left for her heavenly aboard, the makes of Betty White: 100 Years Young have recently revealed they will go forward with the plan and release the film on her 100 birth anniversary.

As per a report by People, producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein have planned to release the film Betty White: 100 Years Young as per its schedule. The producers mourned for the death of the legendary actor and mentioned how they developed great love and admiration for Betty White over the many years they worked with her. They also called themselves the lucky ones to have had the legendary star for years. At last, they mentioned they will release the movie on January 17 to celebrate her long life and share the experiences that made her a national treasure.

About Betty White: 100 Years Young

The film Betty White: 100 Years Young will see White and several Hollywood, stars including Ryan Reynolds, Robert Redford, Tina Fey, Clint Eastwood, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Jay Leno, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Craig Ferguson, James Corden, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Valerie Bertinelli and Wendy Malick. The film will also include some highlights of her famous roles and stories about her 80-years-long career in Hollywood. The actor was best known for her roles in Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot In Cleveland and more.

How did Betty White die?

Betty White reportedly passed away due to natural causes. The actor's death was reported by her third husband Allen Ludden. The legendary star was survived by her three stepchildren. As per TMZ, Betty White was not suffering from any illness. The local police investigated her death as a matter of procedure and no foul play was suspected. The actor was very excited about her 100th birthday and three days before her demise expressed the same in an Instagram post.

