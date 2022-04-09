Betty White's Personal Belongings Including TV Scripts & Gold Watch To Go Up For Auction

The Golden Girls star Betty White passed away at the age of 99 at her Los Angeles home on December 31. The actor left for her heavenly abode about three weeks before her 100th birthday. Soon after she was found dead, it was declared Betty White passed away due to natural causes. However, recently, Betty White's death certificate revealed the actor suffered a stroke about six days before she passed away which became the cause of her death.

Betty White's personal belongings to go up for auction

The actor's personal items including a gold watch from her mother, paintings, scripts and many more valuable things, are set to go up for auction in September 2022. Recently, a pic surfaced online which saw the star's awards, paintings, scripts, jewellery and red carpet outfits being put on the display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

As per the New York Post, Martin Nolan, the executive director of Julien's Auctions, said, "This is an auction representing an incredible life and career. It’s a lifestyle auction." He further added, "All these items came from her home in Brentwood or her residence in Carmel in northern California, where she lived with her husband Allen Ludden." Nolan said, "The most personal item is a 14-carat gold watch that was gifted to Betty Dec. 25, 1940, with the initials T.C.W. which, of course, is Tess White, Betty’s mom."

NBC's Betty White Special Show Pays Heartfelt Tribute To America's 'Golden Girl'

Recently, Betty White's legacy was celebrated with a grand TV special on Monday, exactly a month after her death. Some well-known celebrities, including United States of America President Joe Biden, paid tribute to the late actor-comedian. The special show was titled Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl and featured Cher and numerous other stars. The show also included a special segment on her good-natured flirty behaviour with men.

US President Joe Biden pays tribute to Betty White

As per the report by People, President Joe Biden called her an 'American treasure' and an 'icon and pioneer.' The leader said that she 'challenged conventions' and opened everyone's hearts with her laugh and smile. Calling her the 'soul of the nation' and highlighting her moving people's souls, he shared that she was immensely loved.

Image: Instagram/@wise.wolf.tarrot