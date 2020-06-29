Beyonce In Her BET Awards Speech Urges People To 'vote Like Their Lives Depend On It'

The latest buzz in Hollywood is the BET Awards 2020 that took place on June 28, 2020. Among many others, Beyonce was awarded a Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts. Former first lady Michelle Obama presented the award to her for starting the BeyGOOD Foundation. During her acceptance speech, Beyonce made some inspiring points and urged people to go out and vote.

Beyonce urges the black community to keep fighting

Thanking everyone for the award, the singer dedicated her award to all the people who are ''inspiring, marching, and fighting for change''. She stressed that their voices are being heard and that the struggles of their ancestors are not in vain. She added that the people have one more thing to do and that is to vote.

ALSO READ | Beyonce’s Commencement Speech To Class Of 2020 Gives 'goosebumps' To Netizens

“We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does.” - Beyoncé encouraging Americans to get out and vote during upcoming elections in her Humanitarian Award speech . #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/55sLm7izc6 — ShakariSBriggs (@ShakariSBriggs) June 29, 2020

Beyonce further said, "I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together, to fight for each other and lift each other up. There are people banking on us staying home during local elections and primaries. We have to vote like our life depends on it — because it does”.

ALSO READ | Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles On His Battle With Breast Cancer: 'I Was In Disbelief'

Announcing Bey's award, Michelle Obama also gave a touching introduction. She lauded Beyonce's artistic work in giving voice to the Black Community. Obama also highlighted Beyonce's work as an activist who demands justice for Black lives. She added that Bey is doing all while also being dedicated to her kids and her loved ones. Michelle further said, "To my girl, I just want to say — you inspire me. You inspire all of us”.

Beyonce has been vocal throughout the Black Lives Matter movement. She also penned down a letter to Kentucky Attorney General and demanded justice for Breonna Taylor through her official website. She said in her letter that with every black person's death, there are two tragedies that follow. She added that the first one is the death itself and the second one is the inaction that follows. The singer pleaded that the upcoming months cannot look like the last three months that have passed.

Days after the news of George Floyd's death caused an uproar in the US, Bey took to her social media to raise her voice. Posting a video on her Instagram, she said that people need justice for George and added that his murder has been witnessed in broad daylight. She added that they are ''broken and disgusted'' and should not ''normalise the pain''. Beyonce further said that she is sure people feel hopeless by the racism happening in America at that moment.

ALSO READ | Beyonce Is A 'carbon Copy' Of Her Mother Tina Knowles; See Picture

ALSO READ | Seven Times Beyonce Left The World Stunned With Her Bold Statements On Welfare Issues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.