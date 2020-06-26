Beyonce Is A 'carbon Copy' Of Her Mother Tina Knowles; See Picture

Beyonce’s mother is often seen sharing childhood pictures of the singer. Here is a picture shared by Beyonce’s mother which shows an uncanny resemblance between them. In the picture collage, there is a black and white picture of Beyonce’s mother Tina from her childhood.

While on the other side, there is a childhood picture of Beyonce. The pic collage shows how similar this mother-daughter duo look. From face shape to facial features, they resemble a lot to each other. Take a look at this beautiful resemblance of Beyonce with her mother.

Beyonce's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

After donating over six million USD to the COVID-19 relief fund through Start Small initiative, Beyoncé is yet again contributing her earnings to Houston’s COVID-19 relief funds. The singer has teamed up with viral song Savage’s creator and singer Megan Thee Stallion. The two have re-created Savage, with Beyoncé singing and harmonizing to the verses.

The track was released on TIDAL, a music streaming site, and also on Megan Thee Stallion’s official YouTube channel. It was reported that both Beyonce and Megan hail from Houston, Texas, and the earning form Savage remix goes to COVID-19 relief funds in the area. In the post put up by the former, Houston was mentioned several times. An ecstatic Stallion wrote an elaborate post for the global sensation, Beyonce.

Megan Thee Stallion also wrote on Instagram, “I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON, TEXAS this means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW! All the artist proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this pandemic! 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 HOTTIES WE UP". As per the singer's caption, the proceedings go to the Bread of Life Incorporation in Houston.

Beyonce's initiative in the Black Lives Matter campaign

Beyonce has been favouring the ongoing protest of Black Lives Matter by taking several initiatives. The singer was seen protesting in favour of the Black community after the death of George Floyd. Beyonce has also penned a letter to the Kentucky Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Breonna was shot dead in a cross-firing that took place in her apartment. Following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, many people are demanding a fair trial and speedy decision in Taylor’s case. Beyonce has written an open letter on her website to the Kentucky Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

