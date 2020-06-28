Seven Times Beyonce Left The World Stunned With Her Bold Statements On Welfare Issues

Beyonce is not just liked across borders for her music and performances, but also for the bold statements on various public matters. The pop singer has time and again left people stunned with her various political and human rights statements. Here is a look at seven instances when Beyonce left the audience stunned with her strong stance.

Beyonce's activist moments

1. 2014-VMA Performance

For her VMA performance in 2014, Beyonce made sure that the audience is aware of her strong outlook on feminism and equal rights for women. She performed with the word ‘FEMINISM’ written in the backdrop of the stage in LED light while Beyonce’s appearance was limited to a shadow figure. The medley was 15-minutes long. She left a strong statement on the audience with this performance.

2. Performance at 57th annual Grammy Awards

For her performance at the 2015 Grammy Awards, she performed the song Take My Hand, Precious Lord while introducing John Legend and Common’s performance and left a strong statement on the atrocities against the black community. She handpicked a few men for this performance, all those who had gone through unfair experiences just because they belonged to the black community. One of the strongest and most creative ways of putting forth a message.

3. 2016 Super Bowl performance

For the 2016 Super Bowl performance, Beyonce again decided to leave a strong impact on the issue of atrocities against black men. The performance also had a small boy holding up the words “Stop Shooting Us” in front of a few men from the army of police officers on stage. Her look from this show was quick to go viral across various mediums.

4. Support for women of all types

At the 2016 MTV VMAs, Beyonce decided to get a few real-life mothers to spread awareness on a women’s initiative. She tried to promote body positivity by gathering up a few real-life heroes and leaving the right impression on the audience. She wanted to talk about women of all shapes, size, and colour through this event.

5. Support for Hillary Clinton in 2016

In 2016, Beyonce lend her strong political support to one of the candidates in the presidential elections of the USA. She was also seen in a picture posted by Hillary Clinton where she could be seen wearing a T-shirt which said: “I am with her”. Since the USA has a two-party system and the other candidate was a male, the statement was very obvious and was loved by her fans.

6. Support amidst Hurricane Harvey

When parts of Texas and Louisiana were hit by Hurricane Harvey, a number of celebrities made donations for public welfare. Beyonce, however, went a step further by actually visiting Houston which is also her home town. She was actively involved in relief efforts and made sure the people received whatever they needed from her side.

7. Presenting Colin Kaepernick with award

Colin Kaepernick was a very controversial figure as many supported him while a few felt his statements were too bold. He had protested during the national anthem against racism, after which he was awarded the prestigious Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. The one to present the award to him was none other than Beyonce. She spoke up about the importance of protesting and not being silent on certain issues.

