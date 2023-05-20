Beyonce, Jay-Z Purchase Most Expensive Home Ever In California For $200 Million

Rapper Jay-Z and singer-songwriter Beyonce have purchased the plushest home in California. The property is reportedly very expensive, as the couple has coughed up hundreds of millions of dollars for it. The home is in a 30,000 sq ft property in Malibu.

As per TMZ, the couple paid $200 million in order to purchase the most expensive California home. The purchase manifested the second most expensive real estate deal in the United States. On number one stands a New York City apartment, which was sold for $238 million. While the price tag on the house is staggeringly high alone, the outlet reported that it was initially listed for a price of $295 million.

According to @TMZ, Beyoncé and Jay Z recently purchased the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California, “an architectural jewel” designed by Tadao Ando for over $200 million.



“a 30,000 square foot home in the prime area of Malibu” pic.twitter.com/Mt5JRjiOk9 — Beyoncé Info (@beyscource) May 19, 2023

The house is said to be an architectural masterpiece. It has been designed by Tadao Ando, who is also behind the architecture of a house that rapper Kanye West bought in Malibu. The house was formerly a property built and owned by the art collector William Bell. The outlet added that the concrete structure for the house alone took 15 years to be completely built.

Beyonce and Jay Z have owned other expensive properties as well. Previously, the couple came in possession of a mansion in Bel-Air for $88 million. They even spent more money on the remodelling of the house, as per the outlet, which increased the property’s price to more than $100 million.

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour appearance

Beyonce recently started touring again for her album. With the Renaissance Tour, the Halo singer-songwriter has performed solo for the first time in seven years. She kicked off her tour with a setlist of 36 songs, with songs such as Dangerously in Love, Flaws and All and 1+1 along with songs from Renaissance.

Miss Carter in full #Beyoncé mode while performing one of my all-time favourite songs of her... Ugh, QUEEN!pic.twitter.com/vsm11uaVYe — Marino (@EclecticMarino) May 10, 2023

During the concert, Beyonce wore several eye-catching outfits. One of the outfits includes a golden, sleeveless catsuit by Jonathan Anderson with black handprints featuring red nails all across it. Another outfit was a silver bedazzled bodysuit teamed with white thigh-high boots.