Beyonce Transforms Her Dress With UV Light While Performing At Renaissance Tour | WATCH

Beyonce returned to the stage with her solo tour after a hiatus of seven years. She kicked off her Renaissance World Tour with a bang. The first concert took place in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beyonce, who stayed quiet after releasing her critically acclaimed seventh studio album last year, sang a setlist spanning 36 songs. The singer took to social media and shared a video comprising glimpses of her performance. Beyonce started her performance with non-Renaissance songs like Dangerously in Love, Flaws and All, and 1+1. While performing Flaws and All, she got emotional and said, "You could have been anywhere in the world tonight but you choose to be here with me. And I love you, and I'm so filled with gratitude. I thank you.” For the performance, she wore a custom-made shimmering metallic catsuit by Alexander McQueen.

After that, she sang songs including I Care, I'm that girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Formation, Diva, Run the World (Girls), Black Parade, Savage, Partition, Church Girl, Break My Soul, Virgo's Groove, and Crazy in Love among others. For the unversed, her global tour is based on her seventh studio album. This marks her ninth concert.

More about Beyonce's outfits

During the concert, Beyonce wore several eye-catching outfits. One of the outfits includes a golden, sleeveless catsuit by Jonathan Anderson with black handprints featuring red nails all across it. Another outfit was a silver bedazzled bodysuit teamed with white thigh-high boots.

For one of her performances, she wore a tie-dye mini dress featuring a metallic sheen. She completed the look with a long jacket and golden knee-length boots. While performing Love on Top, she wore Balmain pearl-adorned bodysuit, for I'm that girl, she opted for a silver Courreges bodysuit.

One of Beyonce's outfits grabbed everyone's attention. She wore a white dress which changes its colour after reacting to UV lights. The last outfit was an insect-inspired look. It comprised of a black and white striped bodysuit with a touch of silver. She completed the look with a headpiece featuring large yellow sunglasses, which resemble antennas. Take a look at her outfits below:

Miss Carter in full #Beyoncé mode while performing one of my all-time favourite songs of her... Ugh, QUEEN!pic.twitter.com/vsm11uaVYe — Marino (@EclecticMarino) May 10, 2023

As per Forbes, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour could surpass Taylor Swift's Eras Tour by approximately $500 million. Her concert could potentially gross around $2.4 billion in revenue. Citing the possible reason, they stated that the singer's hiatus from touring played a major role in this.