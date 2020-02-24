Beyonce's Most Stunning Dance Performances That All Fans Must Check Out

Beyonce is considered one of the most successful R&B pop artists in the music industry. Along with her several single hits, the singer has had many successful live performances with other artists as well. Take a look at some of Beyonce's best dance performances with other artists.

Beyonce's dance performance at One Night, One Star: Usher Live

This show was broadcasted during a special show titled One Night, One Star: Usher Live. The concert was held in Puerto Rico. Usher brought in special guests to the concert including Daddy Yankee, Fat Joe, Beyonce, and some others. He called Beyonce to perform a dance routine to the popular song Bad Girl, which was choreographed by dancer Frank Gatson.

A stellar performance at the Tidal Benefit Concert

Beyonce performed ''Feeling Myself'' with Nickie Minaj at the Tidal Benefit Concert. Fans enjoyed the powers of the great artists on stage and that took the concert to a whole different level. The best part of the live performance was the dance battle amongst the two stars. Fans also enjoyed the way the show ended. The two ended up hugging each other at the end of the performance.

Live performance with Alicia Keys at Madison Square Garden

Beyonce and Alicia Keys performed live together at this concert held at Madison Square Garden. Fans enjoyed watching their amazing dance performance. Fans also loved Key's vocals for the songs. Have a look.

Beyonce performing with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show

This was Queen B's first-ever time performing at the Super Bowl halftime show concert. The singer reunited with former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The three also sang Single Ladies, which is one of Beyonce's most viewed videos on YouTube. Right after the Super Bowl, Beyonce announced her upcoming tour titled The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

