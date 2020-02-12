Beyonce's Emotional Chartbusters That Captured The Hearts Of Her Fans

Beyoncé is one of the most popular music artists in Hollywood. The artist has sung different songs and her iconic hits include Halo, Single Ladies, 7/11 and many more. Beyonce also talked about her painful journey in her documentary Life Is But A Dream which made her fans go through her painful experience. The Halo singer has also produced many sad songs. Let us take a look at some Beyoncé's sad songs.

Beyoncé's sad songs over the years

Heaven

Beyoncé mentioned in an interview that the song is about her first child. The first thing she did after hearing the sad news about her child was to write the lyrics of the song Heaven. The song was also a part of her documentary Life Is But A Dream. The emotional song has received over 21 million views on YouTube.

I Care

The official video of the song consists of her live performance in Roseland. The video has received over 17 Million views. One of Beyoncé's fans also uploaded her acapella version of the beautiful song. The song is about a relationship where the girl feels that she has been getting ignored by her man. Take a look at the song.

Scared of Lonely

During an interview, Beyoncé said that Scared of Lonely is a song where the girl asks for attention and care in her relationship. The official video of the song is her live performance in Wynn Las Vegas. The music video has received over 4 million views on YouTube.

Broken-Hearted Girl

The lyrics of the song describe the heartache and the insecurities of love. Beyoncé's song has received over 124 million views and 625K likes on Youtube. Broken-Hearted Girl is from her album I Am... Sasha Fierce. The beautiful song is produced by Beyoncé and StarGate. Broken-Hearted Girl was one of her popular emotional songs of all time.

