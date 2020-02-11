Beyonce's Style Game Is Tough To Compete With And Great For Outfit Inspiration

Pop singer Beyonce is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. Apart from singing, she is well known across the globe for her stupendous fashion sense. Beyonce has made headlines several times for her ravishing red carpet and Met Gala appearances. Her keen interest in fashion was noticed by fans as she opened her own fashion line in the year 2005.

Be it a midi-dress or a ball gown, Beyonce perfectly knows how to slay in them. Beyonce has a humungous fan following on social media. The Lemonade singer often takes to Instagram, to share her stylish outfits and also keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Beyonce’s Instagram is filled with fashionable outfits which one can take cues from to give a creative twist to their closet. She has time and again given major fashion goals to her fans. Here is a compilation of Beyonce’s stylish outfits that one can take inspiration from.

Casual outings

Quirky white t-shirt paired with shorts, accessorised by statement heels, bag and sunglasses

White shirt paired with shorts, accessorised by an oversized jacket, statement heels, bag and sunglasses.

Stripped crop shirt with denim accessorised by hoops and sunglasses.

For Brunch

Blue chequered dress featuring a thigh-high slit paired with a statement bag and sunglasses

Brown t-shirt dress paired with an oversized jacket and accessorised by matching heels and sunglasses

For Parties/ Dinner/ Date

Grey body-hugging dress featuring a collar and a plunging neckline, accessorised the outfit by opting for matching heels and earrings

Black and golden blazer dress with a holographic print featuring a plunging neckline and cuts near ribs, accessorised by statement heels and earrings

White Blazer dress featuring a plunging neckline and stonework, accessorised by a statement bag, pendant and sunglasses.

