Pop Icon Beyonce Opens Up About Going Through Multiple Miscarriages

American singer-songwriter Beyonce is evidently one of the biggest popstars globally. Though the global icon has basked the ultimate success and earned the tag of Queen by her fans, she has also suffered a great deal in her personal life. Beyonce and her husband Jay Z have been very private about their relationship and family. Now, Beyonce has opened up in an interview with a leading magazine about the difficult lessons she has learnt in her life.

Also read: Beyonce gives it back to constant pregnancy comments like a Boss

Beyonce on going through multiple miscarriages

The 38-year-old pop icon Beyonce has reportedly been through several miscarriages. She offered a rare insight into her life while speaking in an interview, explaining how she has learned from her multiple miscarriages. She stated that she started to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach her lessons. Beyonce added that she did not know she needed those lessons back then and hence she looks at success with a very different viewpoint now.

Also read: Beyonce teases the IVY PARK gender-neutral collection on Instagram, ahead of launch

She realized it with time that all the pain and the loss actually is a gift. With multiple miscarriages, she learned that she had to mother herself before she could be a mother to someone else. Beyonce has previously addressed the multiple miscarriage experience in the documentary Life Is But A Dream where she had described the experience to be the saddest thing she had ever been through. Jay Z had also been private about the miscarriage experience till 2012 when he released the record Glory n 2012, which spoke about the traumatic experience. Now, Beyonce shares three children with Jay Z named Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir respectively.

Also read: Beyonce's bold fashion statements which can inspire your wardrobe

Also read: 'The Lion King' premiere: Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle have royal run-in with 'Queen Bey' Beyonce

Also read: After being called ‘Beyonce’s tack version’ by Karan Johar, here’s what Malaika Arora said about him meeting the 'original' pop sensation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.