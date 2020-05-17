Beyonce's Songwriter Carla Marie Williams Reveals Her Tips For Making It Big In Music Biz

It seems that Beyonce's songwriter Carla Marie Williams is still pinching herself over her track Freedom being featured on Beyonce's album Lemonade. Carla is also known for writing others hits for Girls Aloud, Craig David and Alesha Dixon, and more. More than a year after the track released, the songwriter revealed her top tips for making it in the music industry in an interview with BBC last year.

Beyonce's songwriter Carla Marie Williams shared her top tips

Remember that being a singer is not the only route to success

Carla said that as a black woman doing alternative music, people would listen to her music but would not know how to market her. She revealed that she got really stressed and had to go for speech therapy because she lost her voice for a year. She added that some one does not have to be on the front stage to find fulfilment and added she that is content in writing music for different people.

ALSO READ | Beyonce Loves To Flaunt Her Headgears And These Pictures Are Proof

Get good representation

Carla Marie Williams said that it is important to get representation. One should start with a good music lawyer or an entertainment lawyer. She revealed that they can always help one open new doors and avenues because they are negotiating deals on a daily basis. She added that a lot of lawyers are on the duty to find new talents and spot the next big thing.

Get visual with your inspiration

Carla said that she is a big mood board fan and said that if one feels inspired by a person or a voice, they should create a mood board for it. She added that the board helps create a vision and then helps channel where one wants to go. She revealed that Beyonce is also very much into visuals.

ALSO READ | Beyonce Celebrates 'true Heroes’, Donates $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Funds

Keep pushing on

Carla Marie Williams said that one should not stop and keep pushing on. She said that one should wake up every day and challenge themselves to be better. Carla added that if one wants to keep doing what they love, they should make no excuses.

Get yourself and your music out there

Carla advised people to get bold and brave with themselves and to take the plunge. She added that one should always be on the lookout for platforms to showcase their music and see what it has to offer. The writer also said that one should be plugged in with the right networks.

ALSO READ | 5 Hairstyle Tips Given By Beyonce's Hairstylist That One Can Add To Their Beauty Regime

ALSO READ | Beyonce Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Re-create 'Savage' For COVID-19 Funds

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.