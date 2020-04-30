Beyonce Teams Up With Megan Thee Stallion To Re-create 'Savage' For COVID-19 Funds

After donating over six million USD to the COVID-19 relief fund through Start Small initiative, Beyoncé is yet again contributing her earning to Houston’s COVID-19 relief funds. The singer is teaming up with viral song Savage’s creator and singer Megan Thee Stallion. The two have re-created Savage, with Beyoncé singing and harmonizing to the verses.

Beyonce teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to re-create viral song ‘Savage’

The track was released on TIDAL, a music streaming site and also on Megan Thee Stallion’s official YouTube channel. It was reported that both Beyonce and Megan hail from Houston, Texas and the learning form Savage remix goes to COVID-19 relief funds in the area. In the post put up by the former, Houston was mentioned several times. An ecstatic Stallion wrote an elaborate post for the global sensation, Beyonce.

The audio track was released on TIDAL, a streaming site, check it out

Megan Thee Stallion also wrote on Instagram, “I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON, TEXAS this means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW! All the artist proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this pandemic! 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 HOTTIES WE UP". As per the singers caption the proceedings go to the Bread of Life Incorporation in Houston.

Fans were excited about this unexpected collaboration track that released on Wednesday. Savage remix soon began trending worldwide. Several reactions were given by fans.

The way they just casually dropped this — kamye west (@CousinKammy) April 29, 2020

HOTTIES 🔥🔥🔥 like I cannot believe this 😭 🐎🐝 stream #savageremix — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 29, 2020

Check out Savage remix here:

