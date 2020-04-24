Beyonce Celebrates 'true Heroes’, Donates $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Funds

With over 50K deaths in the US alone due to the COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus, several donations are made by celebrities in the USA. One such effort came from singer and pop sensation, Beyonce. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a beautiful message to people to come together and fight the virus. Moreover, she spoke about how the virus has affected people with pre-existing conditions.

Beyonce makes a huge donation for the coronavirus relief fund

Beyonce reportedly donated over 6 million USD that is over ₹450 million through her BEYGood charity. The organisation is teaming up with Jack Dorsey’s Start Small initiative. According to the statement provided on her own website, the money will go to procuring basic necessities to people in Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans. Beyonce mentioned the alarming death of ‘people of colour and also with vulnerable conditions.’ Her relief efforts come after the death toll is constantly rising as per reports. Furthermore, she also thanked the frontline workers and doctors who are committed to keeping the people safe and the ones who are risking their lives to save others.

Here is what Beyonce shared on her official Instagram handle

Beyonce wrote, “COVID19 Relief: The impact of this pandemic is far-reaching, and it’s going to take each and every one of us to help make a difference. If one of the organizations we are supporting speaks to your heart, you can join us and contribute by clicking the link in my bio.” The video as well as in the caption she urged people to come together. She wished that everyone supported the initiative and came forward to help.

