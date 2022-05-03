Grammy winner Billie Eilish is known to set the red carpet on fire with her fashionable approach. Playing up from tomboyish looks to princessy looks in no time, the singer knows how to make fashionable statements on the red carpet. Apart from Billie, another star to strutter the Met Gala 2022 red carpet was singer Megan Thee Stallion.

After receiving mixed responses for her oversized outfits during the Oscars and Grammys, Billie isn't ready to settle down for good. The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer stuck to the theme of Met Gala 2022 and oozed the old-world glamour of the gilded age in her Gucci gown. The singer seems to have fully understood the Gilded Glamour theme as she was seen wearing an enticing Gucci gown.

Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion dazzle at Met Gala red carpet

The singer donned a custom Gucci corseted gown in shades of light green and purple. Sheer long sleeves, adorned in a floral design, connected to her seriously tight corset. At the centre of the green and light golden corset was an oversized flower.

Beneath her corset was a floor-length ivory skirt in satin material. In keeping with her gilded glam theme, Billie wore a stack of necklaces and chokers.

On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallion painted the red carpet gold with her luxurious look. The 27-year-old singer's outfit was also designed keeping the theme in mind. The Grammy-winning rapper wore a golden cut-out Moschino gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun, and a winged-out black smokey eye.

For her presence last at the fashionable event, Megan made her debut on the red carpet by channelling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals.

IMAGE: Instagram/billiellich/femalerapfactstr