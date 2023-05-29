Billie Eilish recently reacted to the criticism she is facing for dressing more feminine than before. The singer took to her Instagram stories to express her displeasure on the topic. She called out the ‘women hating weirdos’ who said she is a ‘sellout’ for occasionally foregoing her typical baggy look in favour of more ‘feminine’ clothing.

Eilish wrote, "I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish captioned a close-up pic of her face. "Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout." She went on to say, "You guys are true idiots," labelling her detractors "bozos" who ought to "let women rest." Furthermore, Eilish correctly noted that "femininity does not equal weakness." She continued mockingly, "“Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish on her fashion statement over the years

Eilish wore baggy jeans and an oversized hoodie on many occasions when she initially came into the scene. Though she occasionally still sports the coveted cosy appearance, Eilish has opted for a more glam approach over the past few years.

The musician has already spoken candidly about why, when she initially started out as an artist, she opted for baggy, casual clothing. Eilish claimed in a January 2019 interview with NME that if she were a man wearing baggy clothing, no one would even notice. She added that she had been told by others that wearing tight clothing would make her look prettier and further her profession. In other news, Billie Eilish split up with Jesse Rutherford earlier this month, after dating him for seven months. She recently released a brief rendition of Drake's Hotline Bling.