Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Call It Quits After Less Than A Year Together

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, have officially ended their relationship, according to reports. A representative for Billie Eilish confirmed the news, stating, ‘We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends’. While it is unclear exactly when the couple decided to part ways, Billie Eilish had shared photos with Jesse on her Instagram account as recently as April. However, a representative for Billie did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford first sparked dating rumors in October of last year when they were photographed having dinner together. Their relationship caused quite a stir due to the noticeable 10-and-a-half-year age gap between them, as previously reported. Interestingly, the couple seemed to playfully address fans' concerns about their age difference by dressing up as a baby and an old man for Halloween. Their lighthearted approach demonstrated their ability to navigate the public scrutiny that often accompanies celebrity relationships.

Billie opened up about her romance with Jesse in a video interview for Vanity Fair last November, just before her 21st birthday. When asked about having a boyfriend, Eilish enthusiastically responded, "Yeah, I do. And it's really cool, and I'm really excited, and I'm really happy about it."

She expressed her admiration for the 31-year-old rocker and her pride in the fact that he even knew who she was, considering her own admiration for him. Billie Eilish humorously exclaimed, "I managed to get my way to a point in my life, my life to a point, where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f*****r alive, but pulled his ass. Are you kidding me? Can we just have a round of applause for me?"

Billie Eilish first meeting with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford first crossed paths in 2017 when she was just 15 years old. As a devoted fan of Jesse Rutherford's band, The Neighbourhood, she had previously attended one of their concerts in Los Angeles. Prior to her relationship with Rutherford, Eilish had been romantically linked to 31-year-old actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and 26-year-old rapper Brandon Quention Adams. On the other hand, Rutherford had recently ended his seven-year relationship with influencer Devon Lee Carlson in 2021. Although their time together was relatively short, fans will undoubtedly continue to support both Eilish and Rutherford as they navigate their individual paths and artistic endeavors.