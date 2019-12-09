"He Is The Only Reason I’m Alive": Billie Eilish Thanks Brother Finneas At Hitmakers Event

At the Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood, American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish thanked her brother Finneas O’Connell for being supportive in her acceptance speech.

The 'Bury a Friend' singer went on to say, “He is the only reason why I’m anywhere in the whole world and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive.”

She took a moment to thank Variety, her team, her producers, and her label for their encouragement and support while subtly shading them for not believing in her artistic ideas. She urged the industry to listen to its artists and keep an open mind to new ideas. She also threw shade at a certain 'someone' who told her that When we all fall asleep, where do we go? does not have a hit.

“Thank you Variety. Thank you for not making me look stupid like everyone else wants to do on TV,” she started and brought her brother Finneas O’Connell on stage to express her gratitude and convey how close the two are.

“A big thank you to my big brother Finneas. Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he’s four years older than me and we’ve been best friends forever. We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; he produces everything. He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the whole world and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive,” she stated.

O’Connell joined in to say “There’s a lot of bulls - articles about me now, about how I’m not just Billie Eilish’s brother.”

The Life Inside Out actor added, “Just being Billie Eilish’s brother is all I ever wanna be. I love Billie more than anything else and I’m so grateful to you and I love you.”

The brother-sister duo won the Hitmaker of the year award as a part of Variety‘s third annual Hitmakers cohort. They were nominated for six Grammy’s this year and Billie Eilish is the youngest singer to have received the honour.

