Billie Eilish To Get A Huge Paycheque For Her Apple+ Documentary? Details Inside

Billie Eilish is set to get a huge paycheque for her Apple+ documentary. According to a leading media portal’s report from the U.S., Billie Eilish’s documentary has already been shot and produced along with Eilish’s label Interscope Records. Read on to know more about the teen sensation's documentary.

Billie’s documentary set to get her a huge paycheque

This is year is turning out to be huge for 17-year-old singer Billie Eilish. The Bad Guy singer has already bagged several nominations at the Grammys this year with her debut album. Billie also beat Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco and won the 'Favourite Artist Award in the Alternate Pop Category' at the AMAs this year. Now according to a leading media portal’s report, Billie Eilish is getting $25 million for her Apple Plus documentary. The portal tried to get a comment from an Apple spokeswoman, but she declined.

According to this report, this documentary about Eilish has already been shot. The film has been directed by R.J. Cutler and produced alongside Billie Eilish’s music label Interscope Records. The report states that the budget of this documentary is approximately between $1 million and $2 million. This documentary about Billie Eilish is set to follow the Bad Guy singer during the making of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which released in March this year. Reportedly, R.J. Cutler got access to Eilish’s private moments with her family and close ones. The documentary is also set to include behind-the-scenes footage of Billie Eilish’s public appearances.

Billie Eilish, apart from getting a documentary of her own from Apple, is also set to headline the first-ever Apple Music Awards. Billie’s documentary will be streamed from Apple TV+ instead of Apple Music. Apple Music has previously released documentaries like Taylor Swift’s The 1989 World Tour (Live) and Ed Sheeran’s documentary titled Songwriter. This documentary about Eilish is set to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2020.

