Billie Eilish, The First Female Solo Artist To Win In Alt Rock Category At AMAs

Billie Eilish has become the first female artist to win the favourite artist in the alternate rock category at the American Music Awards. Billie Eilish is also the youngest artist to be nominated at the Grammys. Read on to know more about this story.

Billie Eilish conquers the alternate rock category

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish set the bar high right from the moment she dropped her first album. Billie Eilish conquered the alternate rock category this year at the AMAs and set another career milestone. Billie Eilish is now the first female artist to win the favourite artist award in the alternate rock category. This award was also Eilish’s first AMA win. The Lovely singer was nominated alongside alternate rock legends like Panic! At The Disco and Imagine Dragons in this category.

Also read | Billie Eilish's New Children Merchandise Line Screams Leisure For Kids

In her speech, Billie Eilish started off by thanking her fans. She thanked them for supporting her throughout her journey. The 17-year-old also confessed that she was all nervous and shaky while holding the award. She then continued by stating that she is happy to be even nominated in this category with other artists and be present in the same room as all the other artists whom she has grown up listening to. She ended her award speech by thanking her fans and supporters once again. Billie Eilish was also nominated in the best new artist category this year at the AMAs.

Also read | Liam Payne Tweets The Sweetest Message To Billie Eilish For Grammy Nominations

Apart from her AMA win, Billie Eilish also set another career milestone for herself by becoming the youngest nominated artist at the Grammys this year. The Bad Guy singer has been nominated for six categories this year: Best new artist, Best New Record, Best Album, and Song of the Year fields. Billie Eilish is set to go head-to-head with Stayin Alive singer Lizzo in these categories.

Also read | Creator Of Lizzo’s Signature Slogan Could Get A Grammy Nod

Also read | Lizzo Beeating Receives 8 Nominations At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.