Comedian Billy Connolly Talks About His Last Meeting With Robin Williams

Stand up comedian Billy Connolly recently opened up about his last encounter with his great friend Robin Williams. Speaking to Adam Buxton on his podcast, Billy revealed that he'd met Williams for dinner in the United States just a few days before his death. Williams took his own life in August 2014.

Last meeting

Connolly had first met Williams when the pair were filming a Canadian TV show years ago and had remained friends ever since. Talking about their meeting in Los Angeles, a few days before William’s death, Connolly said that the latter wasn't suicidal at all neither did he have a history of it. His suicide was really weird.

Connolly said that Williams was on television in a sitcom and he (Connolly) saw it and was good. He also said that he saw in a newspaper that Williams wasn’t sure of his performance so he emailed him (Williams) to tell him that he was great in the show.

He further revealed that while he was in Los Angeles, he got an email revert from Williams which said that he (Williams) was happy that he liked the show. The email also said that Williams was in LA as well and would love to have dinner together with him.

Describing the dinner, Connolly said that when they met for dinner, he (Williams) was looking very thin and kind of haggard about the face. Connolly said that when he asked him if he takes care of himself, he affirmed and said that he had just lost a bit of weight recently. Connolly also went on to ask him whether he [Williams] had been drinking again to which Williams responded that he just gave a bash.

After the comedian's death, reports revealed that Williams had been suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies which commonly causes anxiety and depression.

Describing the last conversation Conollay said that before they left, Williams said that he loves him and also asked him if he loved himself. Two days later Robin Williams took his life at the age of 63.

