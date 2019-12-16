The Debate
BTS' Leader RM Lost 33 Pairs Of Airpods; Currently On His 34th Pair And Fans Are Losing It

Music

BTS' RM lost many things but the most expensive ones are 33 Airpods that he lost until now. Know about how he lost them all and how Twitter went crazy over this

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS is undoubtedly the most successful Korean pop group that is existing right now. And with success, comes the money. According to reports, the group has a home in Hannam: The Hills, which is the most expensive apartment complexes in South Korea. Their home is estimated to be around US$6.53 million.

Also Read | BTS Wins More Than 15 Honours In Just Two Awards Event; Know The Full List

The leader of the group, Kim Nam Joon, is a wealthy man. However, he is reported to be the clumsiest of them all. In previous videos of Bon Voyage, their own travel show, he is known to lose things. One time, he lost his passport and had to immediately return back to his country. This time Kim Nam Joon lost his air pods, but here is the surprising part. He didn't lose one or two but over 30 pairs. Kim Namjoon revealed a personal VLive video that, it is sad that he has lost so many of them. He also sarcastically clapped at himself for losing such expensive air pods. The total cost of the air pods amount to $6000 and Twitter users lost their calm after finding this out. 

Also Read | BTS's Next Speculated Comeback In Mid Of February 2020, Read More!

Here is the video:

Here is how Twitter reacted to this incident:

Also Read | BTS Delivers More Than Just Music To Their Massive Fandom On Several Platforms, Know All

Also Read | BTS Has Broken Several Records; Here Are The Major Breaks In Their Career!

 

 

