BTS' Leader RM Lost 33 Pairs Of Airpods; Currently On His 34th Pair And Fans Are Losing It

BTS is undoubtedly the most successful Korean pop group that is existing right now. And with success, comes the money. According to reports, the group has a home in Hannam: The Hills, which is the most expensive apartment complexes in South Korea. Their home is estimated to be around US$6.53 million.

The leader of the group, Kim Nam Joon, is a wealthy man. However, he is reported to be the clumsiest of them all. In previous videos of Bon Voyage, their own travel show, he is known to lose things. One time, he lost his passport and had to immediately return back to his country. This time Kim Nam Joon lost his air pods, but here is the surprising part. He didn't lose one or two but over 30 pairs. Kim Namjoon revealed a personal VLive video that, it is sad that he has lost so many of them. He also sarcastically clapped at himself for losing such expensive air pods. The total cost of the air pods amount to $6000 and Twitter users lost their calm after finding this out.

Here is the video:

NAMJOON REALLY CLAPPED WHEN ARMY SAID THEY LOST THEIR AIRPODS, THEN HE SAID LOST 33 PAIRS AND IS ON HIS 34TH, PLS WHAT KIND OF RICH IS THIS?!! pic.twitter.com/59YLAc0XnE — 🌷•𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒 𝓎𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻 •🌷 (@btsarmy2018x) December 14, 2019

Here is how Twitter reacted to this incident:

How long would you guess before he'd lose them all.#BTSwins10s @BTS_twt — Christie (@93fuzzy93) December 14, 2019

NAMJOON SAID HE LOST NEARLY 34 AIRPODS?!?! pic.twitter.com/SahsmrkcUl — k i m c h i 🌛 Joon's lover (@outrokimchi) December 14, 2019

someone told namjoon they were sad about losing their airpods and he said he was on his 34th or so pair of airpods now ...... 34th .... pic.twitter.com/sRIq8JMejF — ‎ً ella ♡ (@giggIykoo) December 14, 2019

Someone shared they lost their airpods, and RM clapped, saying there's someone he can become good friends with. He thinks he's on his THIRTY FOURTH (!!!) PAIR OF AIRPODS NOW, and that when he logs into his bluetooth he's able to mourn over all his old ones. — wisha 💫 (@doyou_bangtan) December 14, 2019

