As Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Academy Awards 2022 took the internet by storm, actor Jim Carrey expressed his grief on the incident and even called out Hollywood for lauding Will Smth after he slapped Comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards stage.

Jim Carrey is among the popular Canadian and American artists who have gained widespread recognition for their iconic performances. Some of his notable performances were seen in movies namely The Dead Pool, Pink Cadillac, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Liar Liar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, I Love You Phillip Morris, and many others.

Jim Carrey reacts to Will Smith's feud with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

According to CBS Morning, Jim Carrey addressed the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at Oscars 2022 and mentioned how sickened he was by the standing ovation he received for slapping the Comedian. he even stated how 'spineless' Hollywood was and added that it was a clear indication that they weren't the cool club anymore.

He said, "I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless, en masse. It really felt like, 'Oh, this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore."

Furthermore, Carrey also stated that if were at Chris Rock's place, he "would've announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million, 'cause that video is gonna be there forever. It's gonna be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last for a very long time." He further stressed that it was fine to yell from the audience and disapprove or show disapproval or say something on Twitter but one doesn't have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.

"If you wanna yell from the audience and disapprove or show disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever — you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face because they said words," he added.

Moreover, Jim Carrey also speculated that Will Smith's outburst was because he had something going on inside him that was frustrating for him. Adding to it, he stated, "I don't have anything against Will Smith. He's done great things. But that was not a good moment."

Image: AP