Billy Porter Slays In A Unique Hat, Becomes Meme Material For His Grammy 2020 Look

Grammy Awards 2020 saw a number of celebrities dressed in a unique fashion. Billy Porter was one of the best dressed at the award ceremony. He rocked a whole blue look on the red carpet. His outfit, however, was the epitome of memes and jokes.

Billy Porter’s dashing blue look

Billy Porter made quite an entrance at the Grammy Awards 2020 held on January 27, 2020. He was dressed in a shimmery turquoise outfit that had strands of shimmer hanging on the cuff part. He was also seen wearing an overcoat of the same material.

The element that stood out in Billy Porter’s outfit was the hat which had strands of shimmery thread hanging across the rim. The threads formed a curtain-like structure that was being controlled mechanically. He was also seen carrying a clutch of similar silver material. Billy Porter sported stone choker with the outfit while his makeup was mostly blue and silver. In shoes, he was seen wearing shimmery silver heels. Have a look at his outfit here.

Read Critics Choice Awards 2020: Zendaya To Billy Porter; Best Dressed Celebs On The Red Carpet

Also read Billy Porter Looks Chic And Stylish In These Exquisite Experimental Ensembles

Billy Porter’s look becomes the next meme material

Billy Porter’s look at the 2020 Grammys provided enough fodder to netizens to create hilarious memes. The part where his hat opens up to reveal his face is the template that is being used by the viewers. Have a look at a few reactions by the netizens here:

What it felt like having my mother enter my bedroom through the bead curtain I had bluetacked across my door.#billyporter #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/Fd7lg1YbkI — Alec Mcleod. (@alecmcleod) January 27, 2020

Me showing up on the first date spying until I make sure I haven’t been catfished. Only then will I reveal thy self. #Grammys2020 #billyporter pic.twitter.com/TPBFc250qE — lastsinglefriend (@lastsingle4end) January 27, 2020

me when I’m done being antisocial n feel like socializing #billyporter pic.twitter.com/yv0NxOjnRA — Liz (@leezabeneeza) January 27, 2020

Image Courtesy: Billy Porter Instagram

Read Billy Porter Inspired Hats And Caps You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Also read Billy Porter Speaks On Oscars Gown And Social Media Hate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.