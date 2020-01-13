Critics Choice Awards 2020: Zendaya To Billy Porter; Best Dressed Celebs On The Red Carpet

The award season is officially here. Just after the Golden Globes awards 2020, the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards kicked off recently. As usual, celebrities showed up on the red carpet, keeping up the momentum from last week's incredibly stylish Golden Globes.

The awards function saw various fashion styles from classic gowns, suits, to an array of different colours and styles. Here are the best-dressed celebrities from the awards that graced the red carpet in style.

Anne Hathaway:

Anne Hathaway was seen sporting a shimmery golden mermaid gown at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. The plunging neckline on this gold dress added the oomph factor to the whole attire. The relaxed sleeves and tight skirt added more structure and hugged her body at the right places. She kept her hair just simple and mid-parted with minimal makeup with black and gold clutch complemented her look perfectly.

Zendaya:

Zendaya is known among her fans for her unique sense of style and fashion choices. This time again she made heads turn in her pink co-ord set. She opted for robot-inspired structured bright pink top paired with a flowy pink skirt. To complete her look, she had long dreadlocks hairdo and minimal makeup with glossy lips.

Billy Porter:

Remember how Billy Porter wore the dapper tuxedo dress for one of the award shows earlier and left everyone in awe of him? He stepped onto the Critic's Choices in a gorgeous green strapless jumpsuit, once again leaving fans in love with his look. He accessorized his bare shoulders and arms with butterfly motifs, a pair of silver cuffs and a necklace. He completed his look with huge white block heels boots.

Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer made an appearance at the red carpet in a beige coloured flowy body-hugging gown. The gown had rhinestones inspired border at the sleeves, neck and waist. She completed her look with brown smokey eye makeup look with nude lips.

Image Courtesy: Alexandre Birman Instagram/ Mariel Haenn Instagram/ Law Roach Instagram/ Hogan McLaughlin Instagram

