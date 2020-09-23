Bindi Irwin & Husband Chandler Reveal Gender Of Their Baby; Share Sonogram Pic

Environment conservationist and TV personalities Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell took to social media and revealed the gender of their baby. Bindi and Chandler revealed that they are expecting a baby girl. They announced it as they posed with an Aldabra giant tortoise and held a picture of the sonogram. The couple is excited for the baby’s arrival which is due in 2021.

Bindi Sue Irwin had tied the knot with Chandler in March of this year, and in August the couple had announced their pregnancy on social media. The TV personality had also revealed that she is only in her first trimester, yet she wanted to share the happy news. The couple recently took to their Instagram handles and revealed the gender of the baby as well.

Baby girl, you are our world.

Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.

Bindi Irwin's recent post revealing the gender of the baby

Read Also | Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 200,000, Highest In The World

Soon to be father Chandler Powell too could not hold his excitement in and shared a family picture where he revealed he is happy and excited to meet his daughter when she is born next year. He also wrote in his Instagram post that hisdaughter and his wife are his world and he cannot wait to meet the incredible person their daughter grows up to be. Here is what he wrote in the post:

Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be

Read Also | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

In the past, Bindi and Chandler had compared the size of the embryo to a hummingbird and had held a sonogram picture with the baby. Chandler had captioned his picture as, "Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can’t wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. Being a dad is already the highlight of my life". Check out the post below.

Read Also | 26 Years Of FRIENDS: Did You Know Jennifer's Co-stars Had 'intervention' For Her Vice?

Bindi and Chandler's relationship timeline

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell got hitched on March 25, 2020, in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had dated each other for over six years. They also go on to share adorable pictures and videos of each other where they went on to pen sweet notes and messages.

Read Also | UP: CM Yogi Holds Meeting With Leading Filmmakers Over Film City Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.