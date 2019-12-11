Birds Of Prey Director Cathy Yan Reveals Interesting Details About The Plot Of The Movie

Cathy Yan, the director of the forthcoming film Birds of Prey says that the DC film is not really a team-up movie. The movie stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor. Birds of Prey finally brings the comic book series of the same name to the big screen. One thing is clear about the movie is that it will be totally different from The Suicide Squad. In the trailer of the movie, Harley Quinn states that she has broken up with Joker. However, Birds of Prey is not only about the story of Harley Quinn but also the story of the other four characters. The film is totally different from other DC films because it is not about any villain or a saviour. Cathy Yan recently talked about an integral part of the movie. She said that Harley herself is an antihero and sometimes she is really heroic but sometimes she is terrible and irresponsible. She can do a lot of harm, Harley Quinn is a complicated character including all the characters in the film, she added.

About the film

The movie is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The posters of the movie have come out and netizens have taken over the internet with the first DC film of 2020. They are fascinated after seeing the trailer. Although the storyline is going to be something different from the comics which the director will try in 2020. The plot will be about five superhero characters who are Huntress, Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Cassandra Cain.

