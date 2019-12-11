Joker: Director Todd Phillips Has Not Discussed The Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix?

Recently, Joker took over the movie world by a storm as the fans went gaga over the film’s cinematic beauty and not to forget, Joaquin Phoenix’s amazing performance. Joker hit the screens in October this year and also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maron. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film revolves around the life of Arthur Fleck, a failed comedian, who seeks connection as he walked the streets of Gotham City. Fleck wears two masks – one he paints for his day job as a clown and the guise he projects as an attempt to feel like he is a part of the world. With the wide popularity of this one, fans are desperately waiting for a sequel. But, is a sequel really on the charts? Here are the details.

Todd Phillips has not yet spoken to Phoenix about the Joker sequel

Joker ended up becoming the biggest movie of the year 2019. The film grossed over $1 billion and has once again returned to foreign IMAX theatres for a limited time. Fans all over are discussing the possibility of a sequel to the film, but apparently, the director has not discussed the sequel with Joaquin Phoenix yet.

With the awards season, Joker has remained a huge discussion point. The film was nominated for four Golden Globes including one for Best Motion Picture. Even without an opening in China, Joker went on to become the most profitable comic book film of all time. Reflecting on the Golden Globe nomination in an interview with a leading daily, director Todd Phillips said that before they started shooting, he really knew how invested he was in the role and knew that they possibly had something very special ahead of them. He further said that it is way too early to tell whether there will be a sequel. He swore that he has not even talked to Joaquin Phoenix about that yet.

Phillips talked about a sequel even before the new film was released. The directed recently discussed a scenario where a follow-up movie could go narrative-wise and also said that the sequel would have to have some thematic resonance. He also said that he hasn’t gone that further yet and thinks that the makers are just giving them time to figure it out.

