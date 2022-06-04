Dwayne Johnson's Anti-hero Black Adam Fights Hawkman In New DC Promo Art; Take A Look

Black Adam is one of the most anticipated DC films of 2022 as the movie will mark Dwayne Johnson's debut in the superhero realm. The character was set to be introduced with 2019's Shazam, but it was decided to release two separate films. While Black Adam was announced long before, it is still under production and is set to come out later this year. As there are a few months left in the film's release, its makers are keeping its fans entertained with the daily updates. Ahead of the film's trailer, its makers recently released some promo art featuring Johnson's Black Adam battling Hawkman.

Taking to his social media handles, Dwayne Johnson recently unveiled some new promo pics of Black Adam. The promo pics had Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam in a fierce avatar and also introduced the Justice Society of America, which includes Pirce Brosnan's Dr Fate, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone and Hodge's Hawkman. The promo pics suggested Black Adam will either combat or team up with the four other fierce characters.

Sharing the new promo pictures, Dwayne Johnson introduced the Justice Society of America and announced the release date of the film's trailer. He wrote, "JUNE 8th. Our world premiere trailer of Black Adam and the long-awaited introduction of DC’s JSA. Justice Society of America. Hawkman Dr Fate Cyclone Atom Smasher JSA." "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change," he added.

Dwayne Johnson's new still from Black Adam

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson unveiled a new still from the upcoming DC film and announced the film's release date. In the picture, the former wrestler could be seen donning the costume of the antihero and giving away a fierce look. Along with the still, he wrote, "On JUNE 8th The hierarchy of power shifts in the DC Universe. Our World Premiere Trailer Drops BLACK ADAM."

Who is Black Adam?

Black Adam is more of an anti-hero who has similar powers to that of Captain Marvel aka Shazam. The anti-hero has also originated as a corrupted Egyptian predecessor, who has derived his powers from ancient Egyptian gods. Black Adam has been reinvented over the years as an anti-herp and has been teamed up with other DC superheroes and yet has remained a character out of himself. The upcoming film is helmed by Jaume Collet Serra and is set to hit the theatres on October 21, 2022.

