Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Fans React To Shuri & Okoye’s First Looks; 'Bland & Boring'

Marvel Studios is all set to take its fans back to Wakanda after over three years with the forthcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming movie is the sequel to the hit 2018 film Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role of King T'Challa. The makers of the film earlier confirmed the wrap of the film and recently unveiled the first looks of Shuri and Okoye’s characters. The fans were quite excited upon seeing the first looks and reacted to the same on social media.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Shuri and Okoye’s first looks revealed

Shuri and Okoye’s first looks from the highly-awaited Marvel superhero movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently surfaced online on a soft drink brand packaging and left netizens amazed. Danai Gurira, who will essay the role of Okoye in the film can be seen sporting a red and golden coloured costume while making a gesture with her arms. On the other hand, Letitia Wright as Shuri can be seen performing the same hand gesture while donning a purple coloured turtleneck costume. Both the pictures appeared on the soft drink brand. Take a look-

First looks at Okoye and Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/fYHMyg56dI — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 10, 2022

The moment the first looks of Shuri and Okoye surfaced online, fans began sharing their opinions on the same. While some fans were excited about the film, others expressed their disinterest in the posters. A fan stated how Shuri looked as if she was ready to mess some people up while others wondered why were their first looks printed on a soft drink bottle. On the other hand, some fans urged the makers to reveal the first looks of other significant characters from the film while others wrote how the characters looked bland and boring as compared to the first movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Shuri and Okoye’s first looks.

Ok, whatever.

Not interested unless they #Recasttchalla — Louis Anthony (@AnthonyL1148) June 10, 2022

Shuri looks bland & boring compared to the first movie. Hopefully that will change as the movie progresses. — Vince Gattuso (@vince_gattuso) June 11, 2022

Shuri looks banging! She look like she ready to mess some people up! — Bad times don't last forever, bad guys do (@CowboysFam4lyfe) June 10, 2022

It’s really coming?! I thought it would be delayed pic.twitter.com/GShvsTfvRZ — 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐎𝐑 (@WrittenByTerry) June 10, 2022

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

As the original Black Panther movie was a massive hit, director Ryan Coogler did not have an easy path to replicate the magic in the sequel. Moreover, actor Chadwick Boseman's untimely death in 2020 meant the sequel and Wakanda were both left without the lead. Following the tragedy and to honour Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios decided no to recast King T'Challa and asked Coogler to alter the script and focus more on the other main characters of the film, including Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, Okoye, essayed by Danai Gurira and M'Baku, played by Winston Duke. The upcoming movie is one of the most anticipated films in 2022 and is set to release on November 11.

