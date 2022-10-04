'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Out: Here's Who Takes T'Challa's Legacy Forward

After much anticipation, Marvel Studios recently dropped the official trailer of their upcoming flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie will serve as the official sequel to the 2018 film which marked the story of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, aka the Black Panther. As Boseman passed away after battling cancer in 2020, the upcoming film will also include the narrative of his superhero character's death. While there has been a buzz around who will carry forward the legacy of the Marvel superhero, the film's trailer gave a sneak peek into the new Black Panther.

The two-minute 10 seconds trailer opens with the people of Wakanda mourning their king's death as they observe his funeral, while Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner, paints a mural on a wall. The lead antagonist of the film can be heard saying, "Only the most broken people can be great leaders," as he takes his throne in water and declares war. The trailer further shifts to some high-octane action and features the sci-fi-rich world of Wakanda.

To highlight Namor's power, M'Baki tells his people that the former asks his followers to call him the feather-serpent God. While T'Challa's family struggles with their loss, Ramonda comes face-to-face with Namor. As the Queen declares that Wakanda has lost its protector and says, "Show them who we are," a new Black Panther is introduced.

While the makers of the film have not revealed who will take forward the legacy of T'Challa, seemingly, fans are convinced Letitia Wright's Shuri will be the next Black Panther. However, seemingly Black Panther fans will have to wait a bit more to see the new protector of Wakanda.

More about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The film will cast Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena. While Ryan Coogler co-wrote and direct the film, it is being bankrolled by Marvel Studios. The film is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios