BLACKPINK On Headlining Coachella 2023: There Are Some Nerves...

BLACKPINK is currently gearing up to perform at the Coachella 2023 music festival. The K-pop girl group will be headlining the musical affair on two weekends, April 15 and April 22. Ahead of the Coachella event, the BLACKPINK members shared their memories from their previous Coachella performance and talked about their excitement on closing out the day 2 of the musical festival.

While speaking with Billboard about their first Coachella performance, Jennie said, "We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun." The K-pop idol further added that she is very excited and equally honoured to return to the Coachella as headliners.

Meanwhile, Rose said, "I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK—to be motivated, to dream on and dream big." The Gone singer further added that they did not expect anything as big as headlining the music festival.

Jisoo said, "2019 Coachella was full of fascination and excitement, but we have no clue how 2023 Coachella will be." The Flower singer further added that she wants to showcase her improvement on the stage.

Lisa also shared her feeling and said, "Our motto is to enjoy every stage and moment, ‘as if it’s the last,’ [by] interacting with the audience by energy and doing our best while performing."

BLACKPINK members are currently focusing on returning to the Coachella stage. The band members also talked about how overwhelmed they are feeling as they have to headline alongside stars like Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and more.

BLACKPINK headlining Coachella

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose will headline the Coachella 2023 festival on two weekends. Along with them, artists including Rosalia, Kid LAROI, Charli XCX, Diljit Dosanjh, Labrinth, Remi Wolf, and Underworld, among others.