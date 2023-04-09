BLACKPINK Jisoo Leaves TXT, BTS Jimin Behind To Achieve This Record On YouTube

BLACKPINK Jisoo recently released her much anticipated solo album ME and the music video of title track FLOWER. After becoming the first female Korean artist to sell 1M copies of her album, the singer has now broken the record of gaining the fastest 100M views in 2023 with her single FLOWER. Jisoo achieved this feat at 11:16 am on April 8, about 7 days and 22 hours after the music video was released.

FLOWER debuted at number 38 on the British Official Chart Singles Top 100, making her the highest ranking female K-pop solo artist. Rosé's On The Ground (42nd), followed by Lisa's MONEY (46th), held the previous record. FLOWER was also the number-one song on the iTunes Top Music Chart in 64 nations, including the US.

Jisoo also entered the sixth position on Spotify, the highest position for a female solo K-pop artist, and held that position until reaching the tenth position on the weekly chart. The album ME sold 1,172,351 copies in total from its release on the 31st of last month through the 6th of this month. It falls just behind BLACKPINK's second full-length album BORN PINK, which sold 1.54 million copies.

More about FLOWER

Talking about FLOWER, the song narrates the story of heartbreak and love. Along with the lyrics, the video also shows visuals of Jisoo in various moods. Throughout the song, the BLACKPINK star used 4 colours to explain her state of mind. As the colours are mentioned, Jisoo appears in those dresses.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also one of the headliners at the US music festival Coachella and will soon be heading to the States for their performance. Next, they have the Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in the UK in their line-up. They will perform at the concert series in London on July 2 alongside Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rockers The Rose, and upcoming English pop singers Caity Baser and Mae Stephens.