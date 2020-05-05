Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Mn To Fight COVID-19; Urge Fans To Stay Indoors

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare industries across the globe have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. The officials, across the globe, are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and Rihanna, too, have donated to organisations, which are combatting a battle against COVID-19. Recently, actor Blake Lively announced that she and her husband, actor Ryan Reynold will be donating $1 million to some organisations, which aim to help the people who faced the brunt of COVID-19. Read details.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's donation

Recently, actor Blake Lively issued a statement, through which the actor revealed that she will be donating 1 million dollars, which will be half split between two organisations, which are working tirelessly to help those affected by the invisible enemy. Promoting the social distancing guidelines, Blake Lively joked that Ryan Reynolds is ‘emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law and nothing can save him.

Here is what the statement reads: “COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Ryan and I are donating $1M to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Though we must be distancing ourself to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self-quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up- shopping for the elderly and feeding the children. We can all do something for another, even if that's simply staying home. Sending so much love. Now can anyone please tell Ryan that “Emotional distancing” from his mother-in-law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

Other celebrities who donated

Earlier in March, Hollywood pop sensation singer Rihanna donated necessary equipment to the overloaded hospitals of New York City, combatting a battle against the on-going global threat. Andrew Cuomo, who is serving as the 56th Governor of New York City, took to his Twitter handle to thank the singer and her foundation, Rihanna Foundation, through which the hospitals received the donation.

Reality show star Kim Kardashian too, announced that her SKIMS brand will be restocking its popular Cotton Collection with 20% of profits going to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted by the deadly outbreak in the US.

