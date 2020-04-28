Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Troll Each Other Over Hairstyles And Birth Control Pills

Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for poking fun at each other all the time. The couple often indulges in funny banter leaving their fans doubling in laughter. Like most Hollywood celebrities, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively too have been in quarantine and are spending their time at home. Blake Lively took to her Instagram account and poked fun at Ryan Reynolds’ tiny ponytail.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively troll each other

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively took to her Instagram and posted a picture of the back of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ head. In the picture, shared by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds can be seen wearing a tiny ponytail. She captioned the picture saying, ‘I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity’. [sic] Ryan Reynolds who has been married to Blake Lively for eight years was quick to dismiss the idea that she doesn’t find him attractive.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are parents to three daughters, James, 5, Inez, 3 and an eight-month-old daughter whose name the couple hasn’t revealed yet. Ryan Reynolds poked fun at Blake Lively saying that her birth control pills don’t work. He shared the picture on his social media account and wrote the caption in bold red letters. He wrote, ‘Clearly your birth control doesn’t work so…’ [sic]

Ryan Reynolds has been in a hilarious social media war with his good friend and actor Hugh Jackman, who joked about checking up on Blake Lively. Hugh Jackman stated that quarantine might be brutal with Ryan Reynolds in the house. He recently stated in an at-home version of a talk show that they are frequently reaching out to Blake Lively. He added that he cannot imagine what it is like being stuck in quarantine with Ryan Reynolds and added that the quarantine must be hard for her.

