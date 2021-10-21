Blake Lively Calls Out Instagram Account For Posting Pics Of Her Kids; Asks To Delete Them

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively is calling out social media pages for posting about her kids despite her pleas and warnings of asking them not to do so. The actor who shares three kids with her husband Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds namely James, Inez, and Betty, took to her Instagram to slam the user who posted about her kids and broke the promise they personally made to Blake.

Many came to her support resulting in the post being removed. Read on to know more.

Blake Lively slams post about her kids

Taking to her Instagram story, the 34-year-old actor shared a screenshot that summed up the whole incident. She had slammed the user for uploading the post despite the promise and called it 'disturbing' by commenting, "This is so disturbing. I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT".

After the comment, many fans were quick to extend their support by unfollowing or reporting such social media accounts and speaking up for her. This resulted in the post being removed which Blake mentioned in the story. One fan also took the effort to write about the consequences of fan accounts and paparazzi accounts putting up pictures of celebrity kids despite the parents' 'No child photo policy'. They also scathingly called out such accounts for not having accountability and unethical standards.

Touched by the immense support, Blake extended her gratefulness to her fans who supported her. She wrote, ''Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children". Adding to it she wrote, "YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.''

Image: Blake Lively IG

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are not the only celebrity couples who have a strict policy against paparazzi publishing pictures of their kids as actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard put forth their 'No kids photos policy' after which media agreed to not purchase and publish their kids' pictures. Other celebrities include Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and more.

Image: AP