Blake Lively Has A Hilarious Reaction After Ryan Reynolds' Edited Picture Goes Viral

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are loved by their fans for the hilarious social media banter that they share. From sharing unfiltered pictures of each other to leaving funny comments down each other's posts, they have done it all. Recently, when a fan shared a photoshopped picture of the Deadpool star, wife Blake had an interesting reply to give.

Blake Lively reacts to a viral picture of husband Ryan Reynolds

A fan took to his social media to share an edited picture of Ryan Reynolds where he is seen lying on a converter belt. Ryan's face is photoshopped onto the picture where the person is seen sporting American flag-themed undies and a cropped t-shirt that says 'Fun' and is seen showing off a belly tattoo as well. Blake Lively decided to roll with it and took to the comments section to express her thoughts over it.

Blake Lively wrote, "Please stop stealing my personal photos". She later made another comment adding some smiling and wink emojis in it. Lively's reaction left the fans in splits and had the funniest reactions to it. One user wrote, "This could easily have been a real picture". Another one wrote, "10/10 Ryan would pose like this for real ðŸ˜‚". Stating that they have the same tee, one user made a FRIENDS reference and wrote, "Oh no, I have the same top. My eyes, my eyes!!!ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜".

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently in quarantine with their kids and Lively's mother. In an interview with a talk show host, Reynolds said that the lockdown has been amazing. He said that he is trying to let himself appreciate it as much as possible because there are so many people around the world that this isn't a good thing. The actor further added that a lot of people are facing anxiety issues because of this.

The couple is actively promoting a t-shirt to raise funds for a non-profit Canadian charity called Conquer COVID-19. Ryan shared a selfie of him wearing the t-shirt on his social media stories. He captioned the picture, "To buy this obscenely boring shirt, swipe up. Then wear it to unimpress your friends".

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have actively been using their social media platforms and personal funds to raise money to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. The couple also made donations of $1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada; $400,000 to hospitals in New York City in March. They also donated an amount of $10,000 to the Canadian Professional Bartender's Association.

