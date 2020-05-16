Deadpool Co-creator Wants Ryan Reynolds To Have Complete Control Of 'Deadpool 3'

A few days ago, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld set the internet into a frenzy when he said that they have zero plans for the third instalment. Recently, Liefeld has clarified why he thinks Deadpool 3 is not happening. He also said that he wants Ryan Reynolds to have control of the film.

Deadpool co-creator clarifies his comment on Deadpool 3

In an interview, Rob Liefeld said that he knows that there is no movement on Deadpool 3, but that does not worry him at all. What he earlier did was to answer a question honestly. And what he learned this week is just lie. He stated that if you tell people everything is "lollipop and unicorns and rainbows" you’ll be better off in your life because people want to be lied to. Liefeld mentioned that if some guy is saying that yeah, they are still moving along with the film, then that is code for "there is nothing to see here".

Rob Liefeld talked about his fears on the window of relevancy closing on Deadpool before his next cinematic outing. He said that fans hyped the whole thing to get access to this franchise and give it a priority, and that is not him acting pretentious. Giving an example, he mentioned that he also has three teenage kids and he sees how fast their interests change and how everyone is vying for their attention at all times. Liefeld further stated that he has Deadpool revenue streams that have existed since 1991 and already gets paid. So he anyways gets“a fat check", irrespective of whether the movie is made or not.

The Deadpool co-creator added that in his opinion, Ryan Reynolds should be “steering the ship” and he has handed the reins to the actor completely, even to the point of plugging characters in. "Just please don’t micromanage the guy. Just give him free rein," he said.

Deadpool moved to Marvel Studios from Fox Studios after Disney bought the latter. Marvel Studios has released its Phase Four slate, which consists of its future films until 2022 with recent changes in release dates. The Phase Four films do not contain Deadpool 3 or there is no announcement if the movie is even in development. However, Ryan Reynolds, earlier mentioned that he is working with Marvel Studios on the third installment. Later, he stated that he has he does not feel like an insider at Marvel Studios.

