BLINKS & ARMYs Come Together Amid BLACKPINK's Jennie & BTS' Kim Taehyung's Dating Rumours

BTS and BLACKPINK are undoubtedly two of the most popular K-pop bands and recently the two bands were clubbed after rumours regarding BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS member Kim Taehyung surfaced online. Rumours surfaced that Jennie and Taehyung aka V are dating as some of their private pictures were leaked online, thereby adding fuel to the speculations. Now, BTS fans aka ARMY and BLACKPINK fans aka BLINKS have come together as they got furious over how their favourite couple's privacy was bothered.

ARMY and BLACKPINK lend support to V and Jennie amid dating rumours

As per a recent development, Jennie's account has been hacked and the BLINKS are hoping that the singer stays strong during this tough time. The micro-blogging site has witnessed a tremendous amount of reactions as fans are extending their support to the rumoured couple. A Twitter user wrote, "I do not give one f**k whether Jennie and Taehyung are dating or not cuz its THEIR right. What I am mad about is their privacy being invaded, Jennie being stalked and having her address leaked, and her IG and now Icloud hacked too. Y'all need to respect their privacy, please".

A fan tweeted, "Literally, Jennie and Taehyung dating is the least worry no one should care anymore but Jennie's iCloud getting hacked and their privacy being invaded now that’s the biggest concern."

Earlier, when the rumours were at their peak, the Korean girl band's agency reacted to the news. YG Entertainment had earlier released a cryptic statement to address the rumours. As per Soompi, they wrote, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." On the other hand, BTS' agency Bighit Music stayed silent and did not address the speculations as they have a track of not responding to such issues.

