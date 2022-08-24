Amid BTS' V & BLACKPINK's Jennie's Link-up News, YG Entertainment Issues Another Statement

Following their link-up rumours, BTS's V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have managed to garner fans' attention for quite a long time now. Kim Taehyung aka BTS' V and Solo singer Jennie Kim's dating news spread like wildfire after a fan posted a picture of them purportedly travelling together in a car on Jeju Island.

The pictures escalated the news of the duo being together. After the pictures went viral, news of the two stars leaving for the US around the same course time has also surfaced online. The speculations of their outing have made fans curious about what's brewing between the two. Amidst all the chaos and confusion surrounding BTS'V and BLACKPINK's Jennie's relationship, recently YG Entertainment shared an important update.

YG Entertainment issues statement amidst BTS' V and Jennie's dating rumours

As per the reports of Soompi, YG Entertainment has once again made a brief comment amidst its artiste's dating rumours. A source from YG Entertainment commented, “BLACKPINK will depart the country on August 25, and they will be busy taking on a tight schedule in the United States including the MTV Video Music Awards performance as well as promotional activities for their second full-length album."

For the unversed, BTS's V will be in the US around the same time when BLACKPINK will leave for the country. Recently on Wednesday morning, the Dynamite singer was spotted at the Incheon International Airport leaving for the state. Whereas, Jennie will jet off to the US with her fellow BLACKPINK members including Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo around August 24. The coincidental timing of the two stars' outings has added fuel to their link-up news.

YG Entertainment reacts to BTS' V and Jennie's link-up rumours

Earlier a few months back when the rumours were at their peak, the Korean girl band's agency reacted to the news. BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment had earlier released a cryptic statement to address the rumours. As per Soompi, they wrote, "We have nothing to say. We will inform you if we have a different response to share." On the other hand, BTS' agency Bighit Music stayed silent and did not address the speculations as they have a track of not responding to such issues.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial/@jennierubyjane