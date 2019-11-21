The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bloodshot Trailer Fan Reactions | Vin Diesel And Sam Heughan

Hollywood News

Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie was released. Read on to know the fan reactions for the trailer.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bloodshot

Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce in pivotal roles. It is an American superhero film based on the Valiant comics’ character of the same name. The story revolves around Marine Ray Garrison, who is resurrected by a team of scientists after his wife dies. He becomes a biotech killing machine, a superhuman – Bloodshot. The trailer of the film was released earlier. Read to know fan reactions.

Also Read | 'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

Bloodshot trailer fan reactions:

Also Read | The SpongeBob Movie Sponge On The Run trailer Out, Fans Call It Adorable

Also Read | Ford V Ferrari: Audience Reviews Of Christian Bale & Matt Damon Film

Trailer:

Also Read | Cats Trailer | Fan Reactions To The Second Trailer Of The Upcoming Musical

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG