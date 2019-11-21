Bloodshot Trailer Fan Reactions | Vin Diesel And Sam Heughan

Bloodshot stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce in pivotal roles. It is an American superhero film based on the Valiant comics’ character of the same name. The story revolves around Marine Ray Garrison, who is resurrected by a team of scientists after his wife dies. He becomes a biotech killing machine, a superhuman – Bloodshot. The trailer of the film was released earlier. Read to know fan reactions.

🔴Ok.....I'm really looking forward to this movie now👍🏽#Bloodshot2020 — 🎮🐸🎮 (@007__Goldeneye) October 21, 2019

Vin Diesel is #Bloodshot. 🔴 Based on the best-selling comic book - watch the trailer now. 2.21.20 pic.twitter.com/1TpIHKXD34 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 21, 2019

Ive seen the trailer multiple times and more. Fantastic amazing incredible and I have not come down yet from all the action from the time I woke up till now. I can’t wait to see it. calendar marked won’t miss it sam is my one and only basass hero.💪💪❤️❤️🌴 pic.twitter.com/k3CRnd48jt — judy neely (@sasseyjudy) October 21, 2019

wow thats a real popcorn movie, want it now guys 😱!!!@vindiesel you did an amazing job, thank you Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/x4n7Dw4kQI — SCHEKA (@realscheka) October 21, 2019

I don’t know anything about this character...was it a creative choice for him to NOT look like his comic book counterpart or does he eventually turn into his look from the comic book? pic.twitter.com/sWxldsFy93 — Unknown_User_1985 (@UnknownUser1985) October 21, 2019

Looks like @SamHeughan sinks his teeth into this role. Can’t wait! — Lyn Brown (@LynBrow93438800) October 21, 2019

It’s scary good! Can we buy tickets in advance?😊 — Antoinette Simmons (@madblackmother) October 21, 2019

OMG 😱LOOK AT #Bloodshot looks awesome CAN'T wait to see it the action is Awesome @vindiesel is going to Kill it 😃😃😃 — Rigby 🎮 (@Rigby_10) October 21, 2019

This looks complicated. Like a 12 monkeys or that Bruce Willis movie..BUT ima willing to find out. Trailer draws me in. — justme (@bornunderstars) October 21, 2019

This looks so fun, such a 90s action throwback! — Jefferoni 🎃🔪🇨🇦 (@jeffreymac1978) October 21, 2019

