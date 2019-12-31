Bombshell's Makeup Team Head Reveals How Charlize Theron Transformed Into Megyn Kelly

The upcoming movie of Charlize Theron, Bombshell, is again in limelight for Charlize's transformation into Megyn Kelly. The transformation of some of the most famous acting faces in the world was a considerable task for Bombshell’s hair and makeup team. The complicatedly crafted prosthetic work of Kazu Hiro’s subtle applications helped turn Charlize Theron into a doppelganger of Megyn Kelly, who inhabits the core of the story of sexual harassment among the Fox News ranks.

Bombshell’s hair and makeup team’s interview:

In a recent interview with an entertainment daily, Bombshell’s makeup team head, Vivian Baker revealed some insights into their makeup routine and the level of difficulties the team had been through. He said he was surprised and could not imagine that he had to paint with an absolute finesse that Kazu did in his pieces and Vivian also thought that Kazu Hiro was unbelievable. Baker called it all his teamwork. He also said that a technical challenge on top of just the normal beauty makeup is easier, however, putting them on top of prosthetics was a tough job.

Talking to the hair department, Anne Morgan, the head, said that Charlize Theron has a much longer face, a much higher forehead and her angles are different. However, they had to transform the hairline that helped her face take on that heart-shaped look of Megyn Kelly. Baker added that they were all a bunch of artists there painting the same image. He also called it 'magical'.

Bombshell stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman alongside Charlize Theron. The film’s plot revolves around the Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes’ allegedly sexually harassing his female employees. Bombshell is set to be released on January 3, 2020, in India.

