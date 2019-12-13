SAG Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', 'Bombshell,' 'Irishman,' Pick Up Four Nods

The nominations for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild’s SAG Awards include Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jay Roach’s Bombshell and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. The top three ensemble movies will compete against each other. Furthermore, these films nabbed four nominations and will be in a race against Parasite and Jojo Rabbit.

About the movies

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars an ensemble cast of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler and Bruce Dern. Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, this comedy-drama flick features multiple storylines as a tribute to the final moments of ‘Hollywood’s golden age’.

Revolving around the lives of a few women at Fox News, Bombshell features Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles. Characters expose CEO Roger Ailes’s sexual harassment.

Whereas, The Irishman is based on a truck driver turned hitman. This epic crime drama stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in the lead roles.

Other nominations

The highly acclaimed television show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel garnered four nominations, amongst which one was for the best ensemble in comedy series. This show was followed by The Crown, Fleabag, Game Thrones, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show, and Stranger Things, all with three nods apiece. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel showcases a 1960s housewife’s struggles after she realises her passion in the stand-up comedy business.

Other nominations for best comedy series ensemble include Barry, Fleabag, Schitt’s Creek and The Kominsky Method. Moreover, Big Little Lies, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies and Stranger Things will compete against each other for the best drama series ensemble category. The guild prizes are a crucial precursor to the Oscars and there is more overlapping between the union and organisation behind the Academy Awards than any other award show. Furthermore, SAG Awards credits the best of both television and motion films.

In the movies category, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker, Taron Egerton for Rocketman, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari will compete against each other for the best male lead. Joaquin Phoenix and Adam Driver are seen at the top for the award. For the female lead, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Charlize Theron for Bombshell will contest for the prize. Besides, other nominees include Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Cynthia Erivo for Harriet and Lupita Nyong’o for Us. Scarlett Johansson has garnered multiple nominations including one in supporting actor category for her role in Jojo Rabbit. TNT and TBS will air the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards live on January 19, 2020, at 8 pm ET.



