Bond Girl Honor & 'The Avengers' Star Honor Blackman Passes Away Aged 94

British actress Honor Blackman, who is best known for her iconic role as Pussy Galore in Sean Connery's James Bond movie Goldfinger breathed her last on Monday. It has been reported that she died of old-age complications at the age of 94. Reports claim that she was surrounded by her family members as she passed away on Monday, April 6. As reported by a British news portal, Honor Blackman’s family said that she passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, East Sussex.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Has A 'fanboy Moment' As He Meets 'Bond Girl' Maud Adams

About the Bond Girl

At 39, Honor Blackman became the oldest Bond girl when she starred opposite Sean Connery in Goldfinger. Although Honor Blackman was five years older than Sean Connery, she sparkled in the role. Honor Blackman was trained in martial arts, which helped her get the role of pilot Pussy Galore. Pussy Galore was an associate of gold-obsessed Bond villain Goldfinger. However, she later becomes a Bond ally, in the third James Bond film of 1964.

“Today we mark the passing of a film icon, Honor Blackman who shall forever be remembered as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger. She was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.” Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli pic.twitter.com/pXnidipKLJ — James Bond (@007) April 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Halle Berry And Other Top Bond Girls From James Bond Movie Series, See Full List

In an interview, Honor Blackman had once admitted that she was already a James Bond fan when the movie was offered to her. However, she was asked to read the novel- Goldfinger before taking up the film. She revealed that by the time she had finished reading the novel, she was convinced that the role was absolutely meant for her.

Honor Blackman at 39, was a dispatch rider during the Second World War. However, she came to public notice as the feisty, black-clad female agent in 1960s TV show The Avengers. In a statement, her family described Honor Blackman as a combination of ‘beauty, brains and physical prowess’. They also stated that she had a distinct voice as well as a strong work ethic. The statement further reads that she has given a great amount of contribution to some iconic films as well as theatre productions.

ALSO READ: Daniel Craig 'very Sad' As He Bids Farewell To James Bond With 'No Time To Die'

A doting mother and grandmother

Along with being extremely committed to her art and possessing a huge creative talent, she was also greatly adored as a mother and a grandmother. Honor Blackman is survived by her two kids Barnaby and Lottie, as well as her grandchildren Oscar, Daisy, Toby and Olive. The former Bond Girl's family members stated in a statement that she was much loved and will be missed immensely.

ALSO READ: Claudine Auger, The French Actor Known For James Bond Role Dies At 78

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.