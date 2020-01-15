Halle Berry And Other Top Bond Girls From James Bond Movie Series, See Full List

An international man of mystery and an expert in electrical gadgets and espionage thrills, James Bond is the spy who is known to everyone by his number 007. James bond series is one of the highest-grossing series in Hollywood. James Bond was a fictional character created by Ian Fleming. The first-ever film adaptation of this character was in 1962 with the movie Dr. No. Thereafter, there were several James Bond movies, wherein the titular role of the suave detective was played by many good-looking actors. One of the upcoming movies of the series is No Time To Die. Female leads from all these Bond films have always managed to create quite a buzz. Of the many good-looking bond girls to choose from, here we have compiled a list of the some of our favourite bond girls.

Honor Blackman / Pussy Galore (Goldfinger)

Comparing Honor Blackman to Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich may seem a bit enthusiastic, but this pretty-eyed blonde's charm is something unforgettable. Blackman played the character of Pussy Galore in the 1974 James Bond movie, Goldfinger. The movie also starred Sean Connery as agent 007. Honor’s Pussy Galore was a landmark Bond girl. She was the first to have an unusual, insanely suggestive name, and she’s the first bad girl to switch sides and join the good side with Bond.

Ursula Andress / Christmas Jones (The World Is Not Enough)

Honey Ryder played by Ursula Andress from Dr. No surprised cinema audiences when she stepped out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. Her chief role in the film is to protect and to reward Bond. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come. Ursula's elegance and boldness are still unmatched by many actors.

Halle Berry/Jinx (Die Another Day)

During the 20th anniversary of the Bond franchise, Die Another Day had lots of scenes that recalled many moments from the past Bond movies. For example, Jinx's (Halle Berry) bikini scene emerging from the sea, it’s meant to be an ode to Honey's entrance in Doctor No. Bond runs into Jinx and works together in the field with her to solve the case. In the movie, Halle Berry is certainly playing the character of an NSA agent working towards a different side of the same case. The duo is amongst the best Bond duos as she perfectly matches the energy and is ready to risk her life just as he has.

