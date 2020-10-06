Borat 2 Trailer Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Causes Mayhem Again With Impeccable Comic Timing

The Borat sequel trailer was finally released on October 3. After 14 years of the release of the first documentary film of Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the makers have finally decided to release the Borat 2 trailer. Borat 2 is titled, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Borat 2 trailer

Borat 2 trailer has been dropped by its makers and the comedy film and documentary seems hilarious. The iconic sequel has a long title just like its film. Sacha Baron Cohen's upcoming film is called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The film will star Sacha in the lead role along with Irina Nowak as his daughter. Cohen's character Borat Sagdiyev is a Kazakhstani news reporter who gains popularity after the events that take place in the first film.

In Borat 2 trailer, Sacha Baron Cohen's character Borat is seen returning back to America with his daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev. People start recognizing him and thus he decides to disguise as an American. There is a hilarious scene wherein Borat purchases a costume with a tummy to look "fat like an American". He comes all the way to America to give away his daughter to Vice President Mike Pence in the movie.

The Borat 2 trailer has some hysterical scenes, including the one where Borat says he got his daughter pregnant. However, she only eats a small baby figure from the cake that her father Borat feeds her. The film was shot secretly during the Coronavirus pandemic and in the trailer, one can see Borat mentioning it. In the Borat 2 trailer, Borat is seen disrupting the American politics unintentionally. The scenes are extremely funny, including the one where he barges into a CAPC event where Vice President Mike Pence is delivering a speech.

Where to watch Borat 2?

Borat 2 will be releasing exactly before the US elections on November 23. The film will be launched on Amazon Prime. The film will revolve around the American culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the political elections. He and his dimwitted daughter will create havoc in the film with their amazing comic timing.

