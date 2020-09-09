Borat Sequel Shot Secretly? Plot Of This Sacha Baron Cohen Movie Revealed

After Sacha Baron Cohen being spotted filming as Borat, now reports of a secret sequel to the film has surfaced online. According to Collider, the sequel of this comedy flick has already been shot and produced. Not only that but the secret sequel was reportedly also screened for a few individuals of the entertainment industry.

Borat’s secret sequel already filmed?

As stated by Collider, the plot of this movie remains unknown yet. However, after Cohen’s amazing stint in the original version, it is touted that Borat 2 will no longer see him as a Kazakh TV personality. The outlet further suggests that Cohen is now known to people, hence he apparently went ‘undercover’ to interview people this time. One of the outlet’s source described the Borat sequel as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen”.

However, another source who reached out to the portal dismissed this theme but confirmed that the secret sequel project exists. The details about the plot yet remain vague along with the premiere of the film. The creators haven’t issued an official statement as of yet but fans have already begun anticipating about Borat 2.

The original film Borat

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan also known as Borat, is a 2006 comedy movie helmed by Larry Charles. Produced by the lead actor Sacha Baron Cohen, the film sees him essaying the role of Borat Saghijev who is a fictional Kazakh journalist. In the movie, he travels all over the United States to make a documentary featuring real-life interactions with American people.

Larger portions of the film showcase the unscripted version of Cohen interviewing and conversing with real-life Americans. The people who are interviewed believe that he is a foreigner who has no knowledge of American customs and lifestyle. Although the movie was embroiled in several controversies and banned in a few countries, but Borat still was well received by many. It was a critical and commercial hit and was nominated for several prestigious awards. The online database IMDb has rated the film with 7.3 stars out of 10. Check out its trailer here:

